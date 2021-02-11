The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a North Westerly Swell is forecast for St Helena from Monday, 15 February, to Friday, 19 February 2021. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken if swimming in James Bay or Rupert’s Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the seaside.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Jamestown and Rupert’s Wharf areas if necessary.

SHG

11 February 2021