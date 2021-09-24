Saint Helena National Trust Secures Funding to Digitise the East India Company Records

The Saint Helena National Trust (SHNT) has been successful in securing funding to digitise the East India Company (EIC) records that are currently housed at the St Helena Government (SHG) Archives.

This Project (EAP reference EAP1634) is funded by a grant from the Endangered Archives Programme, which is administered by the British Library and Arcadia, a charitable fund of Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin. It is estimated to be completed in 15 months and will be led by the SHNT in close partnership with the Archives, Museum of St Helena, the Heritage Society, and Dr Andy Pearson.

The Project commenced in September and aims to digitise the 350+ volumes of EIC records, dating from 1673 to 1834. Digitisation of these records is essential to preserve and facilitate long-term preservation of invaluable historical information, which as a whole capture the politics, society and everyday life, and preserve practically all of the primary historical record of St Helena. The records are vital for researchers, scholars, and conservationists on St Helena and around the world.

The Endangered Archives Programme is a global entity and has been in operation since 2004. The purpose of the programme is to preserve cultural heritage and make it available to as wide an audience as possible. To date the Endangered Archives Programme has provided grants to more than 400 projects in 90 countries worldwide, in over 100 languages.

If you would like further information on the Project, please feel free to visit Broadway House or alternatively contact Project Officers, Shelley Magellan-Wade, or Peter Crane on Tel: 22190.

24 September 2021