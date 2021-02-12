Rupert’s Wharf And Jetty Closure

Port Control would like to advise the public that Rupert’s Wharf and Jetty will be closed to the public from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday 13 February 2021. This closure is in the interest of public safety and is due to the large North Westerly Swell that is forecast for St Helena from Monday, 15 February, to Friday, 19 February 2021.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Jamestown Wharf if necessary.

Port Control would also like to remind boat owners to ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Should you have any concerns or queries, please contact Port Control on mobile number: 61784.

SHG

12 February 2021