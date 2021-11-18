Roots & Hooves Radio Programme

The Agriculture Section of the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio has recently started a series of radio programmes called ‘Roots & Hooves’ that will provide information to farmers, producers, and the general public on the services and support available.

Through the regular radio programme, the Agriculture Section is aiming to increase general awareness around farming and local produce, encourage more people to take up farming and also offer tips/techniques for new farming methods.

The radio interviews will broadcast bi-weekly on local radio stations at the following times:

Saint FM – 10am and 6pm on Wednesdays

SAMS – 1pm on Sundays and 11am on Tuesdays.

Information articles will also be published in local newspapers.

