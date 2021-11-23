Robyn Yon-Bowers Successfully Completes Initial Teacher Training Programme

Harford Primary School Teacher, Robyn Yon-Bowers, has successfully passed her Initial Teacher Training Programme and has achieved an Open University Certificate in Teaching & Learning and a Cambridge (Level 4) Teaching & Learning Certificate.

The Initial Teacher Training Programme was carried out over a three-year period, and during this time, Robyn worked in all three Primary Schools to gain experience from different teachers.

Robyn said:

“It has been an incredible journey over the past three years. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with different teachers and other education professionals. My knowledge of young children and education has developed immensely, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio for providing me with this opportunity.”

Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, added:

“Well done Robyn for completing your Initial Teacher Training Programme. I encourage you to continue to grow and learn as you develop as a teacher.”

Congratulations are extended to Robyn!

23 November 2021