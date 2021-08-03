Road Closure – White Wall To New Ground Point

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road, from White Wall to New Ground Point, to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 11 August 2021. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out maintenance works.

During this closure, only emergency services, residents, and persons working within the affected area will be granted access. The diversion route will be via Sapper Way. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

3 August 2021