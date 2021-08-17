Road Closure – White Gate To Watercourse Road

The public is advised that the road from White Gate to Watercourse Road will be closed between 2.30pm and 4pm on Thursday, 19 August 2021. This closure is to allow a funeral to take place at the Baptist Chapel, Knollcombes.

During this closure the diversion route will be via Red Hill and Watercourse Road and vice versa.

Access will only be granted to residents and emergency vehicles during this time.

Drivers are asked to adhere to the signage in place and drive with care.

SHG

17 August 2021