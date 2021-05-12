Road Closure – White Gate To Water Course Road

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road to be closed from White Gate to Water Course Road between 10am and 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday 13 May 2021. This is to enable the Forestry Section to carry out emergency tree felling works.

For the duration of the works, the diversion route will be via Francis Plain Road through to Scott’s Mill and Red Hill Road and vice versa. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Forestry Section would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

12 May 2021