Road Closure – Sunnyside Junction To Rosemary Plain

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from the bottom junction of Sunnyside to Rosemary Plain to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Monday, 1, Tuesday, 2, and Wednesday, 3November 2021. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to rebuild the retaining wall on this road.

During this closure only emergency services and residents within the affected area will be granted access. The diversion route for all other traffic will be via Sunnyside Road. Appropriate Signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

27 October 2021