Road Closure – Ladder Hill Corner Road

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Corner Road – from the Rose & Crown shop to near Fowler’s Town House – to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 16 June 2021. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out slurry works in this area.

Vehicle owners are asked to remove their vehicles from this area by 8.30am on Wednesday, 16 June, to allow works to commence.

During this closure, only emergency services and pedestrians will be granted access. Shy Road will remain open as normal.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

9 June 2021