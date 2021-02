HM Customs would like to advise the public that with immediate effect their opening hours will be as follows:

Day HM Customs Cash Office Monday 9am – 4pm 9am – 3pm Tuesday 9am – 4pm 9am – 3pm Wednesday 9am – 4pm 9am – 3pm Thursday 9am – 4pm 9am – 3pm Friday 9am – 4pm 9am – 3pm Saturday Closed Closed Sunday Closed Closed

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your continued support.

SHG

3 February 2021