Restricted Access To The Jamestown Wharf – Maundy Thursday

Port Control would like to advise the public that the Jamestown Wharf – from the Thompson’s Crane area to the lower landing steps – will be restricted to pedestrian access only from 2pm on Thursday, 1 April 2021 (Maundy Thursday).

Vehicle owners are requested to vacate this area by 2pm on Thursday, 1 April 2021. This will help create a safer environment for all those fishing from the lower wharf and those accessing the landing steps.

Vehicular access will only be permitted to Emergency Services and persons wishing to drop off or pick up fishing equipment or fish.

Port security will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation and understanding and wished a happy Easter.

SHG

30 March 2021