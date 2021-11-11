Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Ruperts

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to all members of the public on Friday, 12 November, through to Monday, 15 November 2021, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

11 November 2021