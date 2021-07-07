Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Rupert’s

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Jamestown Wharf

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Saturday, 10 July, and Sunday, 11 July 2021, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Lower Rupert’s

The public is also advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Saturday, 10 July, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and the fuel tanker, Stolt Tanker Sycamore, and will remain closed until the vessels have departed.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

7 July 2021