Remembrance Sunday Service – Road And Parking Spaces Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from The Cenotaph to Donny’s Place at the Seafront, and five parking spaces in front of the Court House, Jamestown, to be closed on the morning of Sunday, 14 November 2021, in order for the Remembrance Sunday Service to take place.

The road and area surrounding the Cenotaph as well as the parking spaces in front of the Court House will be closed from 3am on Sunday, 14 November, until the ceremony has been concluded.

Appropriate signs will be in place and the public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

1 November 2021