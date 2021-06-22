Register Of Electors Published

The 2021 Register of Electors has been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2021.

The 2021 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available for viewing from any of the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:

Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRPD Offices, Scotland

The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown

Rural sub-Post Offices and retailers

SHG

22 June 2021