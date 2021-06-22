St Helena Government

Register Of Electors Published

22 June 2021

The 2021 Register of Electors has been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2021.

The 2021 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available for viewing from any of the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:

  • Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown
  • Public Library, Jamestown
  • ENRPD Offices, Scotland
  • The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown
  • Rural sub-Post Offices and retailers

