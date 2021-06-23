Rebuilding Of Retaining Wall – Spring Gut Area

The Roads Section has today, Wednesday 23 June, commenced works to rebuild the retaining wall in the Spring Gut area, St Paul’s. Works are expected to take seven days and will take place between 9am and 3pm, weekdays only (Monday to Friday).

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution when driving in the Spring Gut area as the road width will be narrow whilst works are ongoing. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their co-operation.

SHG

23 June 2021