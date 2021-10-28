R2 Side Path Road Rehabilitation Project – Update

Excavation works continue to progress on the Rehabilitation of Side Path Road Project (see photos), with the contractor 14% ahead of programme.

The hillside excavation is 89% complete with the excavation of the road pavements 18% complete.

Completing the excavation of the road pavement will recommence once the haulage of the spoil is completed.

Health and Safety is managed to strict requirements and we are pleased to report that there have not been any incidents to date.

Some reports of stone spilling from haulage trucks onto Field Road has been reported and dealt with.

Traffic Management is also going well with some minor complaints received around parking near the Hospital. We continue to ask vehicle owners to respect the ‘No Parking’ signs in place.

Thanks are extended to road users for their continued patience and understanding. A reminder to the public that if you have any immediate queries in relation to the Side Path Road Project, Site Supervisor, Chris Williams, can be contacted on tel: 67424.

28 October 2021