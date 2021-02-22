Public Meetings – Update On The Economic Development Investment Programme

The Programme Management Unit (PMU) will be holding public meetings during March. These meeting are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 1 March St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Wednesday, 3 March Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown Thursday, 4 March Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 8 February Harford Community Centre Tuesday, 9 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 10 March Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Thursday, 11 March Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 15 March Blue Hill Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

22 February 2021