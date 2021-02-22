St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Public Meetings – Update On The Economic Development Investment Programme

22 February 2021

The Programme Management Unit (PMU) will be holding public meetings during March. These meeting are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

DateVenue
Monday, 1 MarchSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Wednesday, 3 MarchMuseum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
Thursday, 4 MarchKingshurst Community Centre
Monday, 8 FebruaryHarford Community Centre
Tuesday, 9 MarchHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre
Wednesday, 10 MarchSilver Hill Bar, Levelwood
Thursday, 11 MarchSandy Bay Community Centre
Monday, 15 MarchBlue Hill Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG
22 February 2021

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh