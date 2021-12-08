Public Electronic Communication Networks And Services Provider Procurement – Update

St Helena Government (SHG) would like to advise the public that the procurement exercise for the next Public Electronic Communication Networks and Services Provider/s for the Island has ended. Unfortunately, SHG was not able to achieve an agreement with any party as a result of the tender process.

SHG continues to have detailed discussions with a number of potential parties with a view to implementing a solution to provide fibre connectivity to homes and premises on the Island as soon as practicable following the arrival of the new fibre optic cable, which is currently expected during 2023.

Minister for Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Mark Brooks said:

“We are aware of the high public interest in the sourcing of the Public Electronic Communication Networks and Services Provider/s for the Island, however, we believe that the only way we can achieve the best possible result for the Island is to find an innovative solution that sits outside of the original tender requirements. Discussions are continuing and we will be able to provide a further update to the public in the New Year.”

Notes to Editors

The current exclusive public telecommunications licence with Sure SA Ltd will come to an end on 31 December 2022.

In early 2020 SHG tested the market for new Electronic Communication Networks and Service providers through the issuing of an Expression of Interest (EOI) for International Communications Providers to deliver voice and data communication services to St Helena from 1 January 2023.

In September 2020 Executive Council agreed for SHG to continue with the tender process and request proposals to determine the next Public Electronic Communication Networks and Services provider/s for the Island.

Through this procurement exercise, SHG sought to secure a provider/s that delivers the promises of the Digital Strategy, longer term economic and social development for the Island and that delivers intended benefits to the whole community.

Communications Providers are expected to provide the following services:

1. Residential/Voice & Data Services

2. Local Business Voice & Data Services

3. Government Voice & Data Services

4. Teleport & Data Centre on-Island and International Connectivity

5. Mobile Services

6. Television Service

7. Internet Service, to include: DNS Hosting Services, Managed Firewall Services, Managed Mail Filtering, Domain Hosting Services, Web Hosting, Internet Access and Internet Transit.

SHG

8 December 2021