Public Consultation – Jacob’s Ladder Refurbishment Project

The Working Group for the Jacob’s Ladder Refurbishment Project will be holding consultation sessions during the month of August 2021 to inform the general public of the proposed works and to give an opportunity to provide feedback.

This Project is one of those identified for funding from the generous donation of £300,000 made by Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG, PC, to the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust to support the preservation of the built heritage on St Helena. The sessions will cover the proposed refurbishment to the main elements of the Ladder including the steps, track bed, and the metal structure which aims to improve the safety for users whilst preserving its historic character.

Public consultation sessions will be held as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 9 August The Canister, Jamestown 7pm Thursday, 12 August Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 7pm

In addition, a drop-in session will be held at the Jamestown Market on Thursday, 12 August, between 10am and 1.30pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend any of these sessions.

SHG

3 August 2021