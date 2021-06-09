Public Consultation – Draft Archives Lending Policy

The Social & Community Development Committee will be hosting a public consultation meeting on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at 11am at the Museum of St Helena, Jamestown, to hear your views on the draft Archives Lending Policy that is currently out for public consultation.

The draft Archives Lending Policy has been established to ensure the safety and security of the documents in the St Helena Government Archives to facilitate the safe loaning of documents for on-Island exhibitions. This Policy covers the entire loan process and outlines the criteria to be met for the loan of documents.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend this meeting to discuss and provide their feedback on the draft Policy.

Anyone wishing to make any written comment on the draft Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, Central Support Service, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 16 July 2021.

The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Post & Customer Services Centre, the Public Library and at the Castle Reception in Jamestown and can also be requested from Nicole Plato via the above contact details. An electronic copy is available on the Public Consultation page of the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

SHG

9 June 2021