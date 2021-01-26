Procurement Training

Would you like to learn how to use St Helena Government’s electronic tendering portal and bid for government contracts?

Corporate Procurement is offering drop in sessions at the Castle, Jamestown, on the following days:

Date Time Tuesday, 2 February 12pm – 2pm Wednesday, 3 February 4pm – 6pm Thursday, 4 February 8am – 9.30am

Please note that if you are attending the session on Wednesday, 3February, you will need to met outside of the Castle reception at 4pm or 5pm.

The sessions will take you through:

How to register. Laptops will be available and we will be happy to register you, or update your profile

How to use the portal to ask questions and clarify the tender documents

How to upload tender returns

How we can help you.

It takes only five minutes to register on the portal and it’s free. When you have registered, you will receive email alerts whenever SHG is procuring key contracts. In addition, you will have access to the full documentation and specifications for contracts. The portal can be accessed via: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/sainthelena.

Please drop in for any of the sessions. We would be delighted to see you and help you.

Later in the year, we will be running courses for businesses on St Helena on how to respond to tenders, how tenders are evaluated and how to give yourself the best opportunity to succeed.

Any questions on the training should be addressed to Contracts Manager, Eleanor Guinan, at the Procurement Office, the Castle, Jamestown, on tel: 22470 or via email: ellie.guinan@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Corporate Procurement

26 January 2021