Primary Schools’ Athletics Day 2021

The Primary Sector will be hosting their annual Athletics Day at Francis Plain on Wednesday, 21 April 2021. All parents, guardians and members of the public are invited to attend. The sports will start at 9.45am and end at approximately 2.30pm.

As this is a school event, the Primary Sector would appreciate if all spectators could adhere to the following conditions in the interests of the safety of the children:

No animals will be allowed on Francis Plain for this event

Only the appointed Marshals, helpers, invited guests and School Team Leaders will be allowed on the field for the duration of the event

Only school appointed photographers will be allowed on the field to photograph the event

No alcohol is allowed

Smoking is restricted on the whole of Francis Plain for this event. Persons wishing to smoke must do so outside of the Francis Plain and school premises. The allocated smoking area is away from the school along Watercourse Road

All litter is to be put into the bins provided

Parking in the area behind the Pavilion and adjacent green shed is not permitted as this is the Muster Point for Prince Andrew School staff and students in the case of a fire or other emergency. However, the ring road will be open for parking.

Please note, if parents/guardians wish to transport their children home after the event they are asked to ensure that they make the respective Head Teacher of the school or the child’s class teacher aware of this on the day so that all children can be accounted for.

We look forward to your support in making this a successful day for our children.

SHG

14 April 2021