Preliminary data from the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

St Helena’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme drew to a close on Saturday, 24 April 2021. Work is now being undertaken to analyse the data collected.

At this stage, preliminary figures show that 3,528 members of the population of St Helena received both the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Data emerging from the initial results of the 2021 Population & Housing Census shows that in March 2021 the population of St Helena aged 18 and over was 3,709 persons. This means that 95.1% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is an immense achievement. Thanks are extended to everyone who engaged in the Vaccination Programme.

Protecting yourself helps to protect the community of St Helena.

SHG

5 May 2021