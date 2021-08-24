Police Service Recruitment Open Day

The St Helena Police Service held an open-day recruitment event at Coleman House between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, 22 August 2021.

The event was attended by persons of all ages who were able to walk through the newly built Custody Suite and Officers’ facilities and also speak to various Officers. Children were able to sit inside the Police vehicles and sound the sirens. Uncle Bob’s Ice Cream van provided sweet treats.

Acting Chief Inspector, Julianne Stevens, commented:

“The purpose of the event was to attract as many locals as possible, as it has been identified that people are interested in becoming Police Officers but are not sure if they have the qualifications or skills for the role. The few who did attend, expressed a keen interest in the job.

“We recognise that our advert for the event was short notice so we will be holding a further Open Day on Saturday, 28 August 2021, between 10am and 2pm. The application deadline for the Police Constable post is on Tuesday, 31 August 2021.

“To those who do not think you have what it takes to be a Police Constable, come and talk to us and see what we have to offer. We are looking for people who want to take the Police Service forward and you could be the one to do just that.”

Members of the public touring the new Custody Suite

Inside the newly built Custody Suite

Inside the Police vehicle

