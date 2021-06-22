Police Appeal for Information – Theft of Lamp

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to a lamp that was taken from The Orange Tree restaurant on the evening of Thursday, 17 June 2021.

The Lamp, is a cream coloured, bird cage style lamp with a door that opens to allow a candle to be placed inside. After being taken from the Orange Tree restaurant the lamp is believed to have been discarded in the Jamestown area.

The Lamp has sentimental value to the owner who would like it returned.

The public are reminded that it is an offence to steal property belonging to another and this will always be thoroughly investigated by the Police.

If anyone may have seen anyone committing this offence or has any information on this, regardless of how minor they may consider it to be, then please contact the Police on telephone 22626, to speak with a police officer of their choice or via email emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh . Quoting reference HEHN8392

All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

22 June 2021