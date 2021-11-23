Police Appeal For Information – Theft of CDs

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of some CDs and a black CD rack which was removed from a property in the Thompsons Wood area at some point during Friday, 12 November 2021.

The CD collection comprises of a number of different artists and has sentimental value to the owner who would like to have them returned.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to steal property belonging to another and these incidents will always be thoroughly investigated by Police.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone committing this offence or if they have any information that may aid Police investigation. Members of the public are asked to contact the Police on tel: 22626 to speak with a Police Officer of their choice or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference: HEHN9366. Calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

23 November 2021

