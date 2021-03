Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at Bertrand’s Cottage, Longwood, between 9.30pm on Friday, 26 February 2021, and 1.44am on Saturday, 27 February 2021, where a number of items were stolen.

If you have any information regarding the burglary, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact Detective Constable, Lisa Winterburn, on tel: 22626, quoting HEHN7690.

SHG

5 March 2021