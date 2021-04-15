Photovoltaic Developments

During the meeting of Executive Council on Tuesday, 13 April 2021, photovoltaic (PV) installations were discussed at length.

Contributions to the discussions at ExCo were made by the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the LDCA, following a briefing by the Chief Planning Officer.

ExCo recognised the future of the Island’s electricity requirements should be fulfilled from renewable sources and acknowledged the growing number of rooftop PV systems as well as plans for new central wind and PV generating capacity in the near future.

It was also recognised that to prevent those without rooftop PV systems of being financially disadvantaged in the future, a balance would need to be struck between local domestically produced energy and energy produced and supplied by St Helena’s utilities provider.

ExCo accepts the installation and use of PV systems for private use by businesses and residents is in line with SHG’s policy of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2022. However, there is now a need for the Energy Policy to be revisited as soon as practicable to determine what should be the appropriate balance of renewable energy sources to ensure that all people on the Island can benefit.

More immediately, the temporary pausing of processing development applications relating to PV installations currently under consideration by the Land Development Control Authority (LDCA) is no longer requested.

The apparent absence of the need for the full development permission process for new PV installations beyond Historical Conservation Areas and listed buildings was considered anomalous; given many other types of building works require development permission. Consideration as to updating the 2013 General Development Order will be given as soon as practicable.

In the meantime, all contemplating or undertaking PV installations are advised to contact the Chief Planning Officer for advice before taking any further steps.

More information on the procedures for development permission, and when development permission is needed, can be obtained from the Chief Planning Officer.

