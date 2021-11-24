Pharmacy Repeat Prescriptions

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that they are currently experiencing problems with their online medical records system.

This means that over the next two days there will be limited capacity both within the Pharmacy and on the Pharmacy bus to fulfil repeat prescriptions.

During this time the public is kindly asked to only attend the Pharmacy or Pharmacy bus for repeat prescriptions if urgently needed.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

SHG

24 November 2021



https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh