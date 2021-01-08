Passengers Test Negative After COVID-19 Re-Test

The Health Directorate can now confirm that the two passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to South Africa, on the MV Helena, have both returned a negative result following a re-test.

There is a high degree of confidence within the Health Directorate that the original test results on 31 December 2020 were false positives. A false positive is when someone who does not have coronavirus returns a positive result. This can happen in some cases and in such situations a second test is used to confirm or negate a false positive result.

The public are reassured that there are still no suspected cases of COVID-19 on St Helena and the processes put in place by SHG, including mandatory testing prior to departure and upon arrival to St Helena as well as 14 days of quarantine, ensures that the risk of community spread is kept extremely low.

