No Fishing Being Done by FV Ramses Dous in St Helena Waters

St Helena Government’s Marine Enforcement Section are aware of the public concern regarding the FV Ramses Dous and the potential of the vessel fishing in St Helena waters.

The vessel made contact with St Helena on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, with a safety of life at sea (SOLAS) request, due to having a sick passenger onboard. The vessel is currently on route to St Helena, and is scheduled to arrive to James Bay this evening.

The Marine Enforcement Section have been monitoring the vessel since it made contact with St Helena. At the time of contact, the vessel was around 400 miles away from the Island (200 miles outside of St Helena waters).

Since entering St Helena waters, the vessel has maintained a direct course and speed of 8-8.5 knots. Whilst maintaining this course and speed the vessel would not be able to fish effectively.

The Marine Enforcement Section is confident that this vessel has not conducted any fishing operations in St Helena waters and will continue to monitor the vessel until it is clear of St Helena waters.

SHG

25 March 2021