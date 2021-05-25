New Public Transport Route To Be Trialled This Thursday

A new monthly Public Transport route from Blue Hill to Jamestown and return is being trialled with effect from Thursday, 27 May 2021.

This route will be in place for a trial period of three months and will operate on the last Thursday of each month, departing Blue Hill Community Centre at 9am and the return journey leaving Jamestown at 1pm. The service will be operated by Colin’s Garage.

The introduction of this route is a result of feedback received from the Public Transport Service Questionnaire which was undertaken at the end of last year.

SHG

25 May 2021