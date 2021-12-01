New Chief Justice Appointed

A new Chief Justice of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha has been appointed. Judge Rupert Jones’ appointment is effective from 1 January 2022 and follows the retirement of Charles Ekins Esq. after 14 years of service to the Territory. Judge Jones has been appointed for an initial five-year period.

On Judge Jones’ appointment, Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook said:

“I am very pleased Judge Jones accepted the invitation to become the next Chief Justice of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha following an open competition that attracted several good quality candidates. He brings to the role a considerable wealth of legal knowledge across the spectrum of civil, administrative and criminal law. He is also very familiar with the character of Overseas Territories from his time as the Attorney General and Chief Prosecutor on Anguilla. A background that will benefit our three islands immensely.

“I also take this opportunity to thank Judge Ekins. He has provided exceptional service to St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha spanning a remarkable 14 years. Whilst he will be retiring from his role with us, we wish him well in his next ventures in life.”

Judge Jones added:

“I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity to serve the people of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha in this role. I look forward to meeting you in person when I can.

“The Constitution reminds us of the primary place of the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights in the administration of justice. It is not some dry academic document. Legal rights and obligations support dignity and flourishing in all aspects of our daily lives. It is the aim of an entire community to uphold the Constitution, to protect rights enshrined by law and to resolve disputes fairly and justly.

“I look forward to joining the team and building on the work of those who serve and have served the Territory’s justice system. I am grateful for the privilege to work with you and share in the partnership values between the islands and the United Kingdom.”

Judge Jones was called to the Bar of England and Wales by Middle Temple on 12 October 2000. He holds an MA Hons (Oxon) in Experimental Psychology from St Hugh’s College, Oxford University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law, from the College of Law.

Judge Jones is currently a Judge of the Upper Tribunal (a Superior Court of Record with powers equivalent to the High Court) based at the Rolls Building in London. He was assigned to Administrative Appeals Chamber in 2018 and the Tax & Chancery Chamber in 2020.

He was the Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions of Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean, between 2014 and 2016.

Judge Jones is a former Barrister of the Middle Temple and Counsel member of the Attorney General’s and Serious Fraud Office panels for England and Wales. He has appeared in the Supreme Court, Judicial Committee of Privy Council and House of Lords as leading and junior counsel and in over 50 reported judgments.

Judge Jones co-authors and co-edits two legal practitioner texts published by Oxford University Press: Millington & Sutherland Williams on the Proceeds of Crime and Ward & Jones on National Security Law, Procedure and Practice.

SHG

1 December 2021