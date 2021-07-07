Executive Council has approved the National Honours and Awards Bill 2021 to be printed, published and presented as Government business at the next formal meeting of Legislative Council on Friday, 16 July 2021.

Executive Council had advised for an earlier version of this Bill to be presented to Legislative Council on 30 May 2021 but the Bill was defeated in the House before it got to the Committee Stage. The prime reason for this defeat was that Council felt that the Badge of St Helena and the Freedom of the City of Jamestown Award should be open to everyone and not limited by place of birth or residence. Members thought this was discriminatory and had asked for this to be addressed before passing the Bill.

The Bill discussed at the Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, 6 July, reflected that change.

Members noted that the Badge of St Helena and Freedom of the City of Jamestown Award were a good way of recognising those who have provided outstanding work and also given generous donations to the Island. They were happy to support the Bill providing that guidelines setting out the criteria for these awards were developed and that membership of the Honours Committee is frequently reviewed and the membership published.

The National Honours and Awards Bill 2021 is available to view on the Bills for an Ordinance page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/.

7 July 2021