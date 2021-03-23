Maundy Thursday Safety Advice

Maundy Thursday falls this year on Thursday, 1 April 2021. As per tradition, members of the community will spend this time fishing at various locations around the Island.

In the interest of safety, the Sea Rescue Service offers the following safety advice:

If you’re planning a fishing trip, please inform family members of your intended location and time of return. In addition, the Sea Rescue Service advises the community to consider taking the following items on their fishing trip:

VHF Radio or other means of communication

Life Jacket

Any prescription medication

Adequate food and water

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, including hi vis clothing

First Aid Kit

Adequate lighting.

Please do not fish alone.

Throughout Maundy Thursday night, the Sea Rescue Service will be patrolling various fishing locations. If any assistance is required, please use VHF Channel 16 which will be monitored at all times by the Emergency Services Call Centre (call sign – St Helena Radio). The Sea Rescue Service can also be signalled by flashing or waving a light and, as usual, will still be contactable in an emergency via telephone number: 999.

The following tides are expected during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday:

Maundy Thursday

High tide: 5.11am

Low tide: 11.23am

High tide: 5.43pm

Low tide: 11.54pm

Good Friday

High tide: 06.01am

Low tide: 12.15pm

High tide: 06.35pm

The Sea Rescue Service team would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter.

SHG

23 March 2021