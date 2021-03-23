Maundy Thursday Safety Advice

23 March 2021
Maundy Thursday falls this year on Thursday, 1 April 2021. As per tradition, members of the community will spend this time fishing at various locations around the Island.
In the interest of safety, the Sea Rescue Service offers the following safety advice:
If you’re planning a fishing trip, please inform family members of your intended location and time of return. In addition, the Sea Rescue Service advises the community to consider taking the following items on their fishing trip:
- VHF Radio or other means of communication
- Life Jacket
- Any prescription medication
- Adequate food and water
- Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, including hi vis clothing
- First Aid Kit
- Adequate lighting.
Please do not fish alone.
Throughout Maundy Thursday night, the Sea Rescue Service will be patrolling various fishing locations. If any assistance is required, please use VHF Channel 16 which will be monitored at all times by the Emergency Services Call Centre (call sign – St Helena Radio). The Sea Rescue Service can also be signalled by flashing or waving a light and, as usual, will still be contactable in an emergency via telephone number: 999.
The following tides are expected during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday:
Maundy Thursday
High tide: 5.11am
Low tide: 11.23am
High tide: 5.43pm
Low tide: 11.54pm
Good Friday
High tide: 06.01am
Low tide: 12.15pm
High tide: 06.35pm
The Sea Rescue Service team would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter.
SHG
23 March 2021