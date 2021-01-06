Mandatory Testing Prior to Departure

In light of increased infection rates for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, St Helena Government has decided to only allow passengers who have had a recent negative COVID-19 test to travel on the upcoming repatriation flight. This includes those who will be transiting to Ascension.

In order to join the flight from the United Kingdom to St Helena on 11 January 2021, it will be mandatory for all passengers to provide a negative COVID-19 test result. A PCR test undertaken within 72 hours prior to travel is preferred. However, on this occasion, due to the flight being just days away, a rapid test carried out within 24 hours prior to departure will also be accepted.

Passengers will be required to provide the Health Directorate with a copy of their negative COVID-19 test result prior to travel and will also be required to carry a copy with them.

Should any passenger return a positive COVID-19 test result, or show up at check-in with no test having been undertaken, they will not be permitted to join the flight. Passengers that test positive for COVID-19 should immediately follow the guidance from their relevant health authority.

Any passengers with queries on this new requirement should contact the Interim Director of Health, Janet Lawrence, on email: janet.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh.



SHG

6 January 2021