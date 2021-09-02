Maintenance of Post Box Walks and Footpaths

St Helena Government’s, Visitor Information Services (VIS) invite Expressions of Interest to undertake the maintenance of the Island’s 21 Post Box Walks and Footpaths.

It is proposed for the one-year contract to commence on Friday, 1 October 2021.

Successful applicants will be given relevant training and information in order to be able to identify the endemic and invasive plant species as well as the different habitats found along the walks and footpaths across the Island.

Interested persons who may require further information or a full scope of work should contact VIS Manager, Matthew Joshua, via email: matthew.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh or call the VIS Office on 22158.

Expressions of Interest should be submitted to Matthew Joshua by Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

SHG

2 September 2021