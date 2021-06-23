Locally Produced Compost On-Sale

Waste Management Services would like to advise the public that locally produced quality compost is now on-sale.

The compost – produced using blending fish waste, piggery effluent and chipped forestry waste – is now available for sale to the public at £5.00 per 80 litre bag (restricted to four bags per customer in order to maximise its availability) with collection from Horse Point Landfill Site during normal working hours.

Compost orders may be placed by contacting Landfill Manager, Patrick Crowie, via email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh with payment via the normal SHG billing system.

Whilst initially pre-bagged compost will be available, returning customers are requested to recycle their bags and bring them back for refilling when more compost is required.

Waste Management Services – ‘Working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena’.

SHG

23 June 2021