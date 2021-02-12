Local Teachers Awarded Cambridge International Certificate In Teaching And Learning

St Paul’s Primary School (SPPS) Deputy Head Teacher, Sherell Thomas, and SPPS Teacher, Samantha Ellick, are both the latest within the Education & Employment Directorate to have achieved the Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching & Learning, with Samantha achieving a Distinction.

Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone, said:

“I am very pleased for, and proud of, both Samantha and Sherell. They have worked exceptionally hard to balance their work commitments and the additional stresses of their studies. Samantha should feel particularly proud, becoming one of the few to be awarded the Distinction level for the Cambridge Certificate in Teaching & Learning.”

The award, which is at Level 4 on the Higher Education Qualifications Framework, is a demanding course and the academic and skill demands are equivalent to a first year university standard. This means the course required significant academic knowledge and skills as well as high levels of critical thinking and reflection.

Alongside this, SPPS Teacher, Gavie Williams, is currently studying the Level 5 Diploma in Teaching & Learning, having completed the first of two modules, achieving a Distinction on module one.

Frazer concluded:

“It has been a very positive time for teacher training on St Helena. In addition to our latest Certificate passes, Gavie has completed the first of two modules required for the Level 5 Diploma in Teaching & Learning and is well underway on the final module. Gavie achieved a Distinction for this first module and I am confident this is an indicator of future success. Keep up the good work!”

