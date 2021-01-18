Local Teachers Achieve Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning

St Paul’s Primary School Teacher, Sally Young, along with Sharon Peters from Inclusion, and Teacher Trainees, Christy Bedwell and Robyn Yon-Bowers, have all achieved the Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching & Learning.

Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone, said:

“All four candidates have worked exceptionally hard and I am very proud of their achievements. They all have had to overcome various obstacles to gain the qualification. Their determination and hard work are attributes that will stand them in good stead for the rest of their careers. A special mention is warranted for Christy and Robyn as they are two of only four candidates to achieve a Distinction, to date, in this qualification. Considering that they are both still in the Initial Teacher Training programme, the future seems very bright for education on Saint Helena.”

The award, which is at Level 4 on the Higher Education Qualifications Framework, is a demanding course and the academic and skill demands are equivalent to a first year university standard. This means the course required significant academic knowledge and skills as well as high levels of critical thinking and reflection.

Well done and congratulations to Sally, Sharon, Christy and Robyn!

18 January 2021