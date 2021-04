Executive Council have repealed Regulations restricting entry to St Helena with effect from today, Thursday 1 April 2021.

This means that individuals can enter St Helena by land and sea, subject to normal Immigration Laws and requirements of the Public Health Coronavirus Regulations.

It is therefore likely that members of the community will see new people arriving to St Helena over the next few weeks, including individuals arriving by yachts.

SHG

1 April 2021