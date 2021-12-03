Jamestown Wharf & Lower Ruperts Closure, 7-10 December 2021

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to members of the public from Tuesday, 7 December, through to Friday, 10 December 2021. This is due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

3 December 2021