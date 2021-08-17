Jamestown Market Booking Arrangements

Arrangements for short-term or daily use of retail space in the Jamestown Market have changed.

Those wishing to utilise a space to put up their own stall or table, or to hire a cart, should now contact Visitor Information Services at the Tourist Office to make a booking. The daily rate for retail space in the Market is £5. This fee can be paid in cash at the Tourist Office.

Spaces and carts will be allocated on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis. If you would like to book a space in the Market please contact Jane Roberts on tel: 22158 or email: jane.roberts@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

