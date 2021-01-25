Invitation for Nominations of Commonwealth Scholarships 2021

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the United Kingdom is inviting nominations from St Helena for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships tenable from 2021.

Nominations will be for one (1) candidate for consideration by the CSC for Master’s study.

Commonwealth Scholarships are intended to contribute to the development needs of Commonwealth countries by providing training for skilled and qualified professionals and academics and to contribute to UK higher education and foreign policy aims by encouraging collaboration and links.

Intended beneficiaries include academically successful candidates who wish to earn Master’s degrees and have the potential to enhance the development of their home countries with the knowledge and leadership skills they acquire.

Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK. These scholarships are offered under six development themes:

1. Science and technology for development

2. Strengthening health systems and capacity

3. Promoting global prosperity

4. Strengthening global peace, security and governance

5. Strengthening resilience and response to crises

6. Access, inclusion and opportunity.

The CSC is committed to supporting outreach activities and providing additional investment for scholarships for people with disabilities and in subject areas related to the rights of people with disabilities. For further information on the support available to candidates with a disability, please see the CSC disability support statement at https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/apply/csc-disability-support-statement.

Full candidate eligibility requirements are outlined in the 2021Terms and Conditions which are available at: http://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships.

Persons interested in a scholarship, should write an initial letter of application that identifies the developmental theme they wish to apply under, the type of study that they wish to pursue, their reason for pursuing it and its relevance to St Helena. In addition to this, the letter should include their professional aspirations and educational background including previous study undertaken and qualifications earned. Initial letters of application should be sent to the Scholarships Awards Committee, through the Secretary, Education Learning Centre, or via email to: santana.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 12 February 2021.

The Awards Committee is the official nominating body for the Scholarships Award and will decide on a suitable nomination based on the set criteria. The CSC will make the final selection of candidates.

Education & Employment Directorate

25 January 2021