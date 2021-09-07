Today, Tuesday 7 September 2021, is International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies – a day used to create awareness about the significance of air quality.

In recognition of the day, we introduce you to measures Waste Management Services (WMS) have put in place to contribute towards cleaner air and bluer skies for everyone on St Helena.

In November 2020, WMS introduced new STIHL cordless power systems, to replace existing petrol models, for maintaining the picnic areas along the Access Road and grass and weed cutting around public toilets, bus shelters, and communal bins. These small pieces of machinery are emissions free.

This month, WMS will commence training on their new Glutton electric urban vacuum cleaner which vacuums up any waste that will pass through a 12.5cm tube – paper, cardboard, cigarettes packets and butts, cans and glass, plastic bottles, dead leaves etc. 100% electric and with near silent operation it can be used anywhere and at any time of the day, without causing noise pollution and with zero CO2 emissions. Its 24m2 anti-dust filter ensures no dust is ejected into the atmosphere making it especially environmentally friendly.

Once trained WMS will deploy the Glutton for use around the Island.

The above measures have been implemented in line with St Helena Government’s Climate Change Policy objective to ‘Identify and prioritise measures to reduce and minimise Greenhouse Gas emissions’, and Goal 4 of the Waste Management Implementation Plan to ‘Design and develop environmentally sustainable waste management projects that improve the quality of Island life’.

These innovative changes within WMS operations will ultimately contribute towards cleaner air and bluer skies for everyone on St Helena.



The Glutton used in Salisbury, UK

