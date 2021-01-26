Information Sessions For New Minimum Wage Policy And Revised Minimum Wage

St Helena Government (SHG) is consulting on a new Minimum Wage Policy and an increase to the Minimum Wage. The proposed Minimum Wage Policy sets a longer-term path to a more ambitious Minimum Wage, benefitting workers and providing adequate time for businesses to plan and adapt. In the short-term, the proposed increase in the Minimum Wage for 2021 will protect low-income households from the impacts of inflation and ensure that the Minimum Wage is increasing in line with Income Related Benefits. If approved, this change will take effect from 1 July 2021.

The draft Policy can be found on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/. In addition, hard copies are available in Jamestown at the Public Library and the Post & Customer Service Centre.

Information Sessions

During the consultation period, the Employment Rights Committee will be conducting a series of information sessions on the proposed Minimum Wage Policy and revised Minimum Wage. Public meetings are scheduled for 7pm on the following dates and venues:

Date Venue Monday, 1 February Harford Community Centre Thursday, 4 February Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday, 9 February Museum of Saint Helena

In addition, there will be a drop-in session at the Jamestown Market from 11am – 1pm on Wednesday, 10 February 2021.

Other Methods for Feedback

Written feedback can be provided to Senior Economist, Amanda Curry Brown, at the Castle or via email: Amanda.Brown@sainthelena.gov.sh. Anyone wishing to discuss the matter in person can do so by booking an appointment via the aforementioned email or by tel: 22470.

26 January 2021