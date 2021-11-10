Increased Agricultural Production Project Board – Public Consultation Meetings

The Increased Agricultural Production Project Board will be hosting a series of Public Consultation meetings to hear the public’s views on the proposed Increased Agricultural Production on the St Helena Government (SHG) Estate Project.

The Increased Agricultural Production on the SHG Estate Project was approved as a strategic priority under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) for Phase 1, which was approved by Executive Council in 2020.

The Project Board will be consulting specifically on the scope of works being proposed, which includes:

Invasive weed removal

Sheep and Cattle Pasture fencing

Storage Units

Egg Production Units

Rabbit proof fencing

Animal Shelters

Improvements to the road at the Ex-ADA site

Toilet facilities at the Ex-ADA site.

The meetings will be held at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 15 November Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 17 November Harford Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting to discuss and provide feedback on concept designs and scope of works for this Project.

SHG

10 November 2021