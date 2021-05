The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their Office at the Jamestown Wharf will close for business on Monday, 31 May, from 12pm.

Normal opening hours will resume on Tuesday, 1 June, at 9am.

HM Customs would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

28 May 2021